Supreme Court rejects motions to reconsider sentence on Ranjan Ramanayake
The Supreme Court has rejected the motion filed by former Minister Ranjan Ramanayake, who was sentenced to a four-year rigorous imprisonmen over contempt of court.
He had filed a writ through a motion in the Supreme Court to survey the conviction.
On August 21 in 2017, Ramanayake, speaking to the media following a meeting with then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees, claimed that the majority of judges in the country issue biased rulings and that they are corrupt.
