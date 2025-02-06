Supreme Court to hear Mahinda Rajapaksa’s petition on security reduction on March 19, 2025

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2025 - 12:47 pm

The Supreme Court today (February 6) scheduled a hearing for March 19, 2025, regarding a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The petition challenges the government’s decision to reduce his security detail without conducting a proper security assessment. The petition, filed on January 24, 2025, names Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the Cabinet of Ministers, and several others as respondents.

Rajapaksa alleges that his security detail was arbitrarily reduced to 60 personnel without a formal security evaluation. He also claims that no armed forces personnel have been assigned for his protection, with only police officers currently deployed.

The case was taken up before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Janak de Silva, and Sampath Abeykoon. Appearing for the respondents, Additional Solicitor General Varunika Hettige requested time to obtain instructions from the respondents and to file objections.

The court granted this request and also allowed the petitioner to file counter-objections if necessary. President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, representing Rajapaksa, argued that any decision regarding the reduction or increase of the former president’s security should be based on a formal security assessment.

He emphasized that Rajapaksa, as the leader who played a key role in ending the decades-long war, continues to face terrorist threats. The petition contends that the government’s decision to withdraw a significant portion of Rajapaksa’s security violates his fundamental rights.

Accordingly, the petitioner seeks a court order directing the respondents to conduct a threat assessment and restore his full security detail.

After considering the submissions, the Supreme Court ordered that the petition be called again on March 19, 2025, for further proceedings.