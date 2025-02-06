Tri-Forces and CSD lead Beira Lake clean-up under ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2025 - 2:58 pm

The Tri-Forces and the Civil Security Department (CSD) conducted a clean-up drive this morning (February 6) at Beira Lake and its surroundings as part of the government’s ongoing ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative.

This clean-up drive was carried out in collaboration with the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) and the Western Province Waste Management Authority.

This special program aims to restore and maintain the cleanliness of Beira Lake, a significant water body in the heart of Colombo.

The clean-up efforts are particularly focused on the area surrounding Gangaramaya Seema Malaka, a key tourist attraction that draws both local and international visitors daily, especially those eager to witness its stunning sunset views.

The initiative was launched following a brief discussion at Gangaramaya Temple, attended by the Governor of the Western Province and officials from various government bodies, including the Presidential Task Force of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ project, the Ministry of Environment, the CMC, and the Western Province Waste Management Authority, as well as non-governmental stakeholders such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and John Keells Holdings PLC.

The clean-up operation covers key sections of Beira Lake, specifically along Nawam Mawatha, Perahera Mawatha, and the Colombo-Batticaloa Highway.

This collaborative effort highlights the commitment of the Tri-Forces and the CSD to environmental conservation and urban beautification, aligning with the broader goals of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative.