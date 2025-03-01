Susantha Chandramali passes away
Posted by Editor on March 1, 2025 - 6:40 am
Veteran Sri Lankan actress Susantha Chandramali has passed away at the age of 61.
She had been ill for some time and was receiving treatment at a hospital at the time of her passing.
Born in 1964 in Mulkirigala, Hambantota, Susantha Chandramali contributed to numerous television dramas, including Muthu Palasa, Charulatha, Denuwara Manike, Girikula, Wanawadule Wasanthaya, and Kande Gedara.
In addition, she appeared in several films, such as Saroja, Ran Kevita, and Pravegaya.
A mother of one, Susantha Chandramali was the mother of young actress Thisuri Yuwanika.
