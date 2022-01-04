Susil Premajayantha removed from state ministerial post

State Minister Susil Premajayantha has been removed from his post with immediate effect, said the President’s Media Division today (January 04).

The dismissal was made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in accordance with the powers vested in him.

Susil Premajayantha was the State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion.

State Minister Premajayantha has been critical of several initiatives of the government in recent days.