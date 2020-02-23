The suspect arrested for allegedly attempting to threaten and obtain a ransom of Rs. 500,000 from Anuradhapura District Parliamentarian Ishak Rahman, has been remanded till the 5th of Match.

The order was issued by the Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect, reportedly threatened to tarnish the image of MP Rahman on social media platforms, and demanded a ransom of Rs. 10 million.

A complaint was lodged against the suspect by the Parliamentarian pertaining to the incident.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested by the Anuradhapura Anti-Vice Unit last afternoon while attempting to obtain Rs.500,000 from the Parliamentarian.

(Source: News Radio)