Suspect arrested over Beliatta mass shooting and vehicle used for incident recovered

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2024 - 1:20 pm

Police arrested a 54-year old suspect today (January 24) in connection with the shooting incident at Beliatta where five persons including “Ape Jana Bala Party” leader Saman Perera were killed.

Earlier today, the vehicle used by the assailants was found parked near the Vidyaloka Pirivena in Galle.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect, identified as Saman Kumara who is suspected to have planned the shooting from Sri Lanka on the orders of underworld figure Kosgoda Sujee, has driven the jeep involved in the shooting.

