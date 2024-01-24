National Identity Card (NIC) number to be converted to Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)?
January 24, 2024
State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has stated that efforts are being made to convert a person’s National Identity Card (NIC) number to their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).
Speaking to the media today (January 24), the State Minister of Finance explained that there was a lengthy discussion on this matter at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday (January 23) with the participation of several relevant authorities.
He stated that the relevant decision was taken after reaching a general consensus that the process of obtaining a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) should not be a burden on the public.
