National Identity Card (NIC) number to be converted to Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)?

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2024 - 12:05 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has stated that efforts are being made to convert a person’s National Identity Card (NIC) number to their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

Speaking to the media today (January 24), the State Minister of Finance explained that there was a lengthy discussion on this matter at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday (January 23) with the participation of several relevant authorities.

He stated that the relevant decision was taken after reaching a general consensus that the process of obtaining a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) should not be a burden on the public.