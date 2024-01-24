Asia Internet Coalition refutes Public Security Minister’s statement on Online Safety Bill

January 24, 2024

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) refuted comments made by Public Security Minister Tiran Alles in Parliament of Sri Lanka on Tuesday during the debate on the controversial Online Safety Bill, stressing that the alliance has not been privy to amendments made to the Bill.

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) is an industry association comprising leading Internet and technology companies.

The AIC’s current membership includes Apple, Facebook, Google, Expedia Group, Amazon, Line, LinkedIn, Rakuten, SAP, Airbnb, Grab, Twitter, Yahoo, Booking.com, and Cloudflare.

AIC Media Statement

Comments from Sri Lankan Minister in Parliament on Online Safety Bill

23 January 2024

To be attributed to Jeff Paine, Managing Director, Asia Internet Coalition

-start-

The Asia Internet Coalition would like to address and refute certain assertions made in the statement read by the Minister of Public Security in Parliament concerning the Online Safety Bill.

The Minister’s statement does not accurately reflect the substantial contributions that the AIC has made throughout the legislative process, which include comprehensive submissions as well as engagements such as hosting representatives from the Ministry of Public Security at the annual Online Safety Forum organized by the AIC in Singapore.

These engagements and representations eventually culminated with our last submission to the Ministry on 8 January 2024.

Despite our commitment to constructive collaboration, the AIC has not been privy to proposed amendments to the bill. We unequivocally stand by our position that the Online Safety Bill, in its current form, is unworkable and would undermine potential growth and foreign direct investment into Sri Lanka’s digital economy. We firmly believe that for the Bill to align with global best practices, extensive revisions are imperative.

-end-

About the Asia Internet Coalition

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) is an industry association comprising leading Internet and technology companies. The AIC seeks to promote the understanding and resolution of Internet policy issues in the Asia Pacific region. Visit www.aicasia.org for more information.