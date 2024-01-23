Doctors call off planned strike action after circular revoked
Posted by Editor on January 23, 2024 - 7:31 pm
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to call off the planned indefinite strike action which was scheduled to commence from tomorrow (January 24) over the suspension of the increment to the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance.
Strike action has been called off after the Director General of Health Services has issued a written notification, revoking the recent suspension of the increase of Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for doctors, which was included in the January salary.
