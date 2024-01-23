DAT allowance for Doctors suspended – Doctors to launch indefinite strike from January 24

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2024 - 2:45 pm

The Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka has decided to suspend the increment of Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance which was increased from Rs.35,000 to Rs.70,000 for doctors.

Accordingly, the increased amount of Rs 35,000 will be suspended as per the directive of the Treasury.

On January 08, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to double the Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance to Rs. 70,000 for doctors. Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for doctors was at Rs.35,000 before the increase.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an indefinite strike starting from tomorrow (January 24) from 08:00 AM over the temporary suspension of Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance.

Since then, the health sector employees’ trade unions representing a wide range of health sector professionals, including radiology and laboratory technicians, pharmacists and drug compounders, midwives, Public Health Inspectors, and entomology officers have launched strikes on multiple occasions in protest of the government’s decision and demanding an allowance increase for all health sector employees.