Buddhist monk killed in shooting inside temple in Gampaha

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2024 - 1:35 pm

A Buddhist monk has been shot dead inside a temple in the Malwathu Hiripitiya area of Gampaha this morning (January 23).

45-year-old Ven. Kalapaluwawe Dhammarathana Thero, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, had been rushed to the Gampaha Hospital where the monk later succumbed to injuries this afternoon.

Four unidentified individuals who had arrived in a car, had carried out the shooting using a T-56 assault rifle and fled the scene afterwards, the police said.

Malwathu Hiripitiya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.