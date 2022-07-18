Jul 18 2022 July 18, 2022 July 18, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Suspect arrested with 50 tear gas canisters stolen from Sri Lanka Police during protest

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

A 31-year-old man had been arrested with 50 tear gas canisters which were stolen from police during the protest at Polduwa Junction near Parliament on Wednesday (July 13).

The suspect was a mason by profession and a resident of Polonnaruwa was arrested in Obeysekarapura and recovered 50 teargas canisters from his residence in Borella following the questioning.

The Welikada Police has initiated investigation after a group of protesters attacked a three-wheeler belonging to the police that was carrying tear gas canisters to the Polduwa Junction protest site on July 13.

Police said a group of protesters attacked several policemen who were travelling in the three wheeler and stole tear gas canisters.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court today (July 18).

