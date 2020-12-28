A 37-year-old individual, arrested over an attempted murder, has been killed in police gunfire in the Veyangoda area this morning (December 28), Police said.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the Western Province Crimes Division had arrested the suspect identified as Nishantha Kumarasiri, a resident of Veyangoda in connection with an attempted murder on December 19 this year, in which a 38-year old man was injured.

Reportedly, he had attempted to flee police custody when he was shot by the police.