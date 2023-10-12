Suspect in murder of former Police Inspector killed in shootout with STF at Meetiyagoda

Posted by Editor on October 12, 2023 - 8:00 am

A 42-year-old suspect wanted over a murder was killed in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) at Thelwatta in Meetiyagoda.

According to Police, the suspect died after being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital.

The deceased is identified as a resident of Wadduwa.

A team of STF personnel had arrived at Thewatta area based on information that a suspected underworld member was hiding in a house in the area.

It is reported that the suspect, who was hiding in the house at that time, fired at the STF officers using a pistol and thereafter STF fired return shots which led to the death of the suspect after being taken to the hospital.

Police said the deceased person is a suspect in the murder of former Police Inspector Balendrasinghe, who was shot dead by two unknown gunmen at Rathgama in Galle on October 9, 2023.