Suspect in murder of former Police Inspector killed in shootout with STF at Meetiyagoda
A 42-year-old suspect wanted over a murder was killed in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) at Thelwatta in Meetiyagoda.
According to Police, the suspect died after being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital.
The deceased is identified as a resident of Wadduwa.
A team of STF personnel had arrived at Thewatta area based on information that a suspected underworld member was hiding in a house in the area.
It is reported that the suspect, who was hiding in the house at that time, fired at the STF officers using a pistol and thereafter STF fired return shots which led to the death of the suspect after being taken to the hospital.
Police said the deceased person is a suspect in the murder of former Police Inspector Balendrasinghe, who was shot dead by two unknown gunmen at Rathgama in Galle on October 9, 2023.
