Disaster Management Center held discussion on dangerous tree removal and precautionary measures

Posted by Editor on October 12, 2023 - 9:30 am

A discussion on preventive action on dangerous trees falling and precautionary measures to mitigate possible hazards in suburban areas was held at the Disaster Management Center (DMC) in Colombo on Wednesday (October 11).

This discussion was held with the participation of the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon.

A range of important issues including protecting human lives and property, and maintaining uninterrupted day to day lives of people during emergency situations were taken up for discussion.

The State Minister gave instructions to the relevant officials to prepare a proper system which would ensure trees that are most suited and of good quality are planted in suburban areas.

As a short-term solution, the State Minister advised officials to commence suitable programmes, especially in the Colombo Municipal Council limits after conducting proper studies. He said that the support of the Civil Defence Department could be provided in this regard.

He also directed official of the National Building Research Organization to obtain technical assistance from the institutions such the Department of National Botanical Gardens and University of Peradeniya and carryout studies on technical methods used by countries such as Singapore to identify trees at risk of falling in suburban areas and to prepare a long-term solution to prevent such accidents.

Officials representing the Disaster Management Center, Ministry of Local Government, National Building Research Organization, Department of National Botanical Gardens, Department of Forestry, Department of Meteorology, Central Environment Authority, Urban Development Authority, Road Development Authority, University of Peradeniya and Sri Lanka Army participated at the discussion.