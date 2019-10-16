Suspicious vehicle in Mattakkuliya a false alarm, Police clarifies
Posted in Local News
The owner of the unidentified car that had created some panic in the Mattakkuliya area this morning had been identified and had removed the vehicle, the Police said.
Further inspection has revealed that the owner of the vehicle had left the vehicle there over a technical malfunction experienced last night (15).
However, the students and the parents were panicked this morning when they found the abandoned car.
