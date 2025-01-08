Teacher suspended after leaking exam papers in North Central province

A female teacher who leaked the Grade 6 and 7 Term Test questions for government schools in the North Central Province has been immediately suspended, according to Sirimewan Dharmasena, the Education Secretary of the North Central Province.

On January 6, 2025, the Sinhala Literature question paper for the Grade 11 term test in the province was also leaked on social media, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

As a result, the final term test scheduled for January 6 was postponed.

The leaked question paper had been distributed to over 600 schools across 30 educational divisions in eight zones, as confirmed by Secretary Dharmasena.

He added that the examination will be temporarily suspended, and a new question paper will be prepared to uphold the integrity of the testing process.