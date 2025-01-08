Defence Ministry prepares for active role in ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), chaired a meeting on the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative with senior Ministry officials and heads of institutions under the Ministry’s purview, including the tri-force chiefs, at the Ministry auditorium on the evening of January 7, 2025.

This meeting follows an earlier introductory session held to further educate the heads of institutions and discuss actions, strategies, and methods to effectively implement this program for the benefit of society.

Senior Additional Secretary at the Presidential Secretariat, Kapila Bandara, made a valuable contribution through a presentation on this ambitious program, which aims to uplift society to greater heights through social, environmental, and ethical revival.

The program aims to create a prosperous nation and ensure a beautiful life for all, while emphasizing responsibility and accountability in all aspects of governance.

The senior officials engaged in constructive discussions on how the Ministry could contribute to the societal implementation of this concept and how the desired outcomes could be best achieved, emphasizing that active engagement and support from the general public are critical to the success of this initiative.