Private bus unions call off strike after successful talks with police chief

Posted by Editor on January 8, 2025 - 3:07 pm

A meeting held today (January 8) between private bus unions in Sri Lanka and Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya was described as successful by union representatives.

The meeting focused on transport and traffic operations under the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.

Discussions, which took place this morning at Police Headquarters, addressed concerns raised by the unions over what they termed unnecessary pressure from the police on buses exceeding operational limits.

The unions had announced plans yesterday (January 7) to stage a nationwide strike in protest against alleged police overreach.

However, following the discussions with Acting Inspector General Weerasooriya, the unions decided to call off the planned strike.