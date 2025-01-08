Final decision on bus strike to be announced today: LPBOA

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) has stated that a final decision regarding the planned bus strike, initiated as a protest against police-conducted bus inspections, will be made today (January 8).

The association’s chairman, Gemunu Wijeratne, mentioned that a discussion is scheduled for this morning with the Acting Inspector General of Police to address the issue.

He further stated that the decision is expected to be announced by around 12 noon today.