Sri Lanka to mark 77th independence day with simpler celebrations and reduced costs

Posted by Editor on January 8, 2025 - 9:12 am

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has announced that Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day celebrations will be held with reduced costs, fewer guests, and scaled-down activities while maintaining its dignity.

Minister Professor Chandana Abeyratne stated that the number of invited guests will be reduced from 3,000 to 1,600. Additionally, the traditional 21-gun salute to honor the President will not be performed this year.

The Minister further noted that the number of military and police personnel participating in the tri-forces and police parade will also be reduced. Moreover, there will be no display of armed vehicles during the military parade, and aerial displays will be limited.

The 77th Independence Day celebrations are scheduled to take place on February 4, 2025, at Independence Square in Colombo, under the leadership of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.