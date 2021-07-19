Teachers stage protest in Battaramulla

A protest was launched this morning in Battaramulla by several teacher and principal trade unions based on a number of demands including salary anomalies.

The protest commenced at 10am before the Isurupaya building of the Ministry of Education.

Heavy traffic was also reported along the 174-bus route due to the protest.

Although buses and vehicles travelling towards Borella did not encounter issues, the movement of traffic towards Pannipitiya was restricted.

