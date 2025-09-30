Temporary Driver’s Licences now issued from Nugegoda Medical Institute

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2025 - 9:15 am

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) announced that temporary driver’s licences issued during the renewal process will now be provided by the National Transport Medical Institute in Nugegoda, effective today (September 30).

This will be implemented as a pilot project starting today. According to the Department, if no changes are required to the existing driver’s licence during the renewal process, the temporary licence can be obtained directly from the Nugegoda Transport Medical Institute.

The DMT further confirmed that applicants for temporary licences will no longer need to visit the Department of Motor Traffic Office in Werahera.

The new initiative aims to reduce public inconvenience and streamline services at the Department of Motor Traffic.