Sri Lanka President meets Japanese business leaders at JETRO

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2025 - 8:45 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to Japan, took part in a roundtable discussion with leading Japanese business leaders yesterday morning (September 29) at the headquarters of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The meeting was attended by JETRO Chairman and CEO Ishiguro Norihiko, Chairman of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Committee (JSLBCC) and Chairman of ITOCHU Corporation Fumihiko Kobayashi, along with several other Japanese business leaders.

President Dissanayake highlighted new investment opportunities in Sri Lanka and outlined the measures taken by his government to create an investor-friendly environment by eliminating fraud and corruption. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening trade cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan, stressing the mutual economic benefits both nations would gain through enhanced collaboration.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusuf, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan Professor Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Economic Adviser to the President Duminda Hulugamuwa, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also joined the discussion.