Massive drug bust in Mattakkuliya: Suspect arrested with over 33kg of Hashish

September 30, 2025 - 8:18 am

Colombo North Division Criminal Investigation Unit officers carried out a major drug raid on Siriwardana Road in the Mattakkuliya Police Division on September 29, 2025.

During the operation, police arrested a 38-year-old resident of Samitpura, Mattakkuliya.

He was found in possession of 33 kilograms and 270 grams of hashish, 408 grams of heroin, 200 narcotic pills, and 7,400 pieces of heroin (charas) prepared for sale.

The suspect was handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police Station. Initial investigations have revealed that he is closely linked to an organized criminal and drug trafficker in the area.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Mattakkuliya Police.