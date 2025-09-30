Massive drug bust in Mattakkuliya: Suspect arrested with over 33kg of Hashish
Colombo North Division Criminal Investigation Unit officers carried out a major drug raid on Siriwardana Road in the Mattakkuliya Police Division on September 29, 2025.
During the operation, police arrested a 38-year-old resident of Samitpura, Mattakkuliya.
He was found in possession of 33 kilograms and 270 grams of hashish, 408 grams of heroin, 200 narcotic pills, and 7,400 pieces of heroin (charas) prepared for sale.
The suspect was handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police Station. Initial investigations have revealed that he is closely linked to an organized criminal and drug trafficker in the area.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Mattakkuliya Police.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President invites Japanese businesses to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka September 30, 2025
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until October 14, 2025 September 30, 2025
- Temporary Driver’s Licences now issued from Nugegoda Medical Institute September 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka President meets Japanese business leaders at JETRO September 30, 2025
- Massive drug bust in Mattakkuliya: Suspect arrested with over 33kg of Hashish September 30, 2025