Sri Lanka cracks down on illegal explosives “Hakka Patas” and “Cheena Patas”

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2025 - 6:54 pm

The Ministry of Defence has announced that special island-wide operations will be launched to curb the production, distribution, storage, and sale of two illegal explosives known as “Cheena Patas” and “Hakka Patas.”

According to the Ministry, “Cheena Patas” are being manufactured in some parts of the island using raw materials and chemicals issued for the firecracker and fireworks industry. It has also been revealed that “Hakka Patas,” another prohibited explosive, is being produced using “Cheena Patas” and similar raw materials.

These explosives are widely used to scare away wild animals from farmlands. However, they have caused severe injuries and deaths to both humans and wildlife in recent years, while also creating serious environmental and conservation challenges.

Despite being banned, reports confirm that the production and trade of these explosives continue. As a result, the Ministry of Defence, following a government decision, has instructed authorities to conduct coordinated operations with the Sri Lanka Police to stop these activities and enforce the law strictly against offenders.

The Ministry further stated that any licensed firecracker or fireworks manufacturers found involved in or supporting such illegal production will have their licenses revoked.

Through this decision, the Government aims to protect human lives and wildlife. The Ministry of Defence has urged the public not to use such harmful explosives and to report any incidents of manufacturing, possession, or sale of “Hakka Patas” or “Cheena Patas” to the nearest police station or wildlife authorities.