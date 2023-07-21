Tenure of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members extended

Posted by Editor on July 21, 2023 - 10:02 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has issued a special gazette notification extending the term of office of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members until November 04, 2024.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena published the gazette dated July 19 in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The tenure of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members commenced with effect from November 05, 2019, in terms of the order published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2151/23 dated November, 26, 2019.