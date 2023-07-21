Tenure of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members extended
Posted by Editor on July 21, 2023 - 10:02 am
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has issued a special gazette notification extending the term of office of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members until November 04, 2024.
Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena published the gazette dated July 19 in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.
The tenure of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha members commenced with effect from November 05, 2019, in terms of the order published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2151/23 dated November, 26, 2019.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- SJB hands over no-confidence motion to Speaker against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella July 21, 2023
- Indian Prime Minister urges Sri Lankan President to ensure “life of dignity and respect” for Tamils July 21, 2023
- Sri Lanka and India reach agreements on Renewable Energy, Animal Husbandry, and more July 21, 2023
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe July 21, 2023
- Gautam Adani Meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Discusses Colombo Port July 21, 2023