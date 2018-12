The new Cabinet of Ministers are expected to be sworn in today.

Political sources have stated that the new Cabinet of Ministers would be sworn in within 48 hours following the swearing-in of Ranil Wickremesinghe in the premiership.

It was also reported that President Maithripala Sirisena would appoint new Secretaries to the Ministries following the swearing-in of the Ministers.

Parliament session to be held tomorrow at 1:00pm.