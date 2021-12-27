There will be no food shortage in Sri Lanka – Bandula

Sri Lanka’s Trade Minister Bandula Gunwardena said measures will be taken to ensure the release of cargo containers with essential goods held at the Colombo Port by next week.

He said cargo containers with Sugar, Dhal, Rice, and other essential goods will be released after sending a list of goods to the Central Bank and obtaining the necessary recommendations.

He assured that there will be no food shortage in Sri Lanka.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena further said the public will be able to purchase 10kg of rice instead of the previously announced 5kg at Sathosa outlets until the 31st of December.