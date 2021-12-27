Former President Sirisena says Government must go to IMF

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says the government has mixed up economic, political and international issues.

Speaking to media in Pita Kotte, he stressed Sri Lanka must seek the support of the International Monetary Fund if it expects the current economic crisis to be resolved.

Maithripala Sirisena said public lives are at a standstill due to bad economic decisions of the government.

Recalling his tenure as President, Former President Sirisena said he worked with the IMF throughout his term in office.

He commented that conditions imposed by the IMF can be negotiated to be favourable to the country, if they can be convinced.

(Source: News Radio)