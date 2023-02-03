‘They tried to kill me’ – Wasantha Mudalige

Wasantha Mudalige attended a media briefing for the first in 167 days on Thursday (February 02) and made certain startling revelations about what he experienced while in detention.

Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

According to Wasantha Mudalige he was arrested by a police officer identified as ASP Mahinda Willoraarachchi from the Peliyagoda Special Police Unit.

Mudalige said he was taken to the Peliyagoda Police and thereafter to an emptied out Enderamulla Police.

“At the Enderamulla Police, the person identified as ASP Mahinda Willoraarachchi placed a pistol on the table pointed towards me, and asked if I recall what happened to Wijeweera and Vijaya Kumaratunga. He said that is what I deserved, however given the situation I would not be killed. He hinted to return in a few years, by late post,” said Wasantha Mudalige.

Furthermore, he said that following his arrest he was moved to the basement room of the Foreshore Police Dorm and kept in the dark, and later moved to the car park close to the Nawagamuwa Devalaya.

“There is a 10 foot drop to the river. They took us there, handcuffed us, placed their weapons all around and started making phone calls.

The officer said over the phone that we arrived at the location. The vehicle was placed there, arousing suspicions, and a police officer assigned to the security of the Nawagamuwa Devalaya came and inquired about the suspicious vehicle.

The police officers saw this, and wanted to chase away that inquiring police officer. That was how they acted,” Mudalige told the press.

Wasantha Mudalige also added that one particular police officer revealed that this was the method used to kill the underworld members, including the one-time don Makandure Madush.

Wasantha Mudalige also revealed that the officer from the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) ASP Ratnayake who took over the investigation is also the main accused in the case filed over the murder of a person called Army Suranga who was killed after being arrested.

“While there were officers like ASP Willoraarachchi from the Peliyagoda Police, and ASP Ratnayake from the TID, many other police officers protected us. When we were taken away in secret to police stations, the police officers who were at those police stations protected us. That is why we are able to come forward and speak like this today,” Mudalige revealed.