Worker remittances to top US$ 1 Billion this year – Minister

Labour and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara said that the country’s foreign income from those involved in foreign employment is expected to increase to US$ 1 billion this year.

The amount of 175 million dollars received from foreign employees last May has increased to 476 million dollars in January this year.He stated this on Wednesday (February 01) while addressing the media in Kandy.

At present 312,000 people have left the country for foreign jobs and a new measure is being implemented for the safety of foreign employees. He also said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry appoints only officials in the diplomatic service as ambassadors and high commissioners wishing to strengthen the diplomatic service.

Nanayakkara emphasised that of the 13 recently appointed ambassadors, 12 are Foreign Service officers and the other person is a strong entrepreneur, who has provided consultancy to the international community.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa)