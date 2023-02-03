China responds to Victoria Nuland’s comment on Debt Relief to Sri Lanka

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning has replied to comments made by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Victoria Nuland.

Victoria Nuland, during her visit to Sri Lanka said that terms extended by China to Sri Lanka for getting IMF debt relief are not enough.

“Rather than jabbing fingers at China’s close cooperation with Sri Lanka, the U.S. might as well show some sincerity and actually do something to help Sri Lanka weather through the current difficulties,” Ning said responding to journalists at a regular press conference on Thursday (February 02).

“What was said by the U.S. side does not reflect the truth. The Export-Import Bank of China has already provided Sri Lanka with the letter to express support for its debt sustainability. Sri Lanka has responded positively and thanked China for that,” she added.

“China stands ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions and continue to play a positive role in helping Sri Lanka navigate the situation, easing its debt burden, and helping it achieve sustainable development,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson assured.