Third phase of Myliddy Fisheries Harbour development launched in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2025 - 5:06 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that it is the responsibility of the government to provide the necessary facilities for the fishing community, adding that steps are being taken to develop fisheries harbours in the North to ensure such facilities and resolve the challenges faced by fishermen.

He made these remarks this morning (September 1) while attending the inauguration of the third phase of the Myliddy Fisheries Harbour Development Project in Jaffna.

The President further noted that while previous governments acted with the expectation of war, the present administration is working with the aim of ensuring that no form of conflict will ever recur in the country, while fostering peace and harmony among all communities. He also emphasized that every plot of land in the North acquired for security purposes during the war will be returned to the people.

The President stressed that the government is committed to safeguarding the surrounding seas, islands, and landmass of the country for the benefit of its citizens, and will not allow any external force to exert influence in this regard.

The symbolic inauguration of the third phase of the Myliddy Fisheries Harbour Development Project was carried out by the President. Under this phase, essential facilities such as water, electricity, fuel, cold storage, net-mending centres, auction halls, and radio communication centres will be provided not only for the fishing community of the Northern Province but also for fishing vessels arriving from the Eastern and Southern Provinces. The government has allocated Rs. 298 million for this purpose in the current year.

Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation Susil Ranasinghe, Members of Parliament, Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vethanayahan, Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, officials of the Northern Provincial Council, senior defence officers, and several others were present on the occasion.