13 officers attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau, who were arrested and remanded for re-selling seized narcotics to drug racketeers, have been further remanded until the 31st of August.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

However, the suspects were not produced before the court today. The court was informed that the suspects are currently held at the Agunukolapelessa prison and will not be produced before the court due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

The hearing was postponed to August 31 and the Magistrate ordered for a progress report on the investigations.