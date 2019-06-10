Acting Ministers have been appointed to the ministerial portfolios made vacant following the resignation of Muslim ministers a short while ago.

The acting ministers took oath before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House.

New Acting Ministers

Deputy Minister Buddhika Pathirana – Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Co-operative Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development

State Minister Lucky Jayawardena – Acting Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

Deputy Minister Anoma Gamage – Acting Minister of Petroleum Resources, Highways and Road Development