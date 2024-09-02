Three Sri Lankans arrested at Bengaluru airport for smuggling gold

Bengaluru Air Customs officials on Saturday (August 31), apprehended three Sri Lankan nationals at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for allegedly being part of an international gold smuggling racket.

The trio was intercepted upon arrival from Colombo. A team of officials discovered gold concealed in paste form in their rectums.

The seized gold weighed 1,670.92 grams, with an estimated value of approximately 11.9 million Indian rupees.

According to the officials, the trio were acting as mules for the smuggling network.