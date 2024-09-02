ITAK backs Sajith Premadasa, but ITAK leader unaware of decision

M.A. Sumanthiran, spokesperson for the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), announced that the party will support Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election.

This announcement was made on Sunday (September 1).

However, ITAK Leader Mavai Senathirajah contradicted this, saying he was unaware of such a decision.

Sumanthiran explained that the decision came after a five-hour meeting of the ITAK Central Working Committee in Vavuniya.

He outlined three key points from the meeting: first, ITAK will not support P. Ariyanethran, who was described as the Tamil common candidate; second, they will ask P. Ariyanethran to withdraw from the presidential race; and third, ITAK will back Sajith Premadasa in the 2024 presidential election.

Senathirajah expressed surprise at this announcement, noting that he was unable to attend the meeting due to illness and was not informed of the decisions made.

He stated, “I am not aware of the Party’s decision to support presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa,” pointing out a communication gap within the party.

This disagreement within ITAK raises questions about the party’s position as the election approaches, adding complexity to the political situation.