Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 1,745 complaints on Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on September 2, 2024 - 11:04 am
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has received 1,745 complaints about the Presidential Election between July 31, 2024, and September 1, 2024.
Of these, 1,676 are about election law violations, and 10 are related to violence.
Additionally, the police have reported 135 complaints, with 91 involving election law violations.
