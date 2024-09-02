Sep 02 2024 September 2, 2024 September 2, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 1,745 complaints on Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2024 - 11:04 am

Election Commission of Sri Lanka

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has received 1,745 complaints about the Presidential Election between July 31, 2024, and September 1, 2024.

Of these, 1,676 are about election law violations, and 10 are related to violence.

Additionally, the police have reported 135 complaints, with 91 involving election law violations.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY