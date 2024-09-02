Namal Rajapaksa launches his 2024 Presidential Election manifesto ‘Namal Dekma’

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2024 - 11:46 am

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) presidential candidate Namal Rajapaksa officially launched his election manifesto for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka this morning (September 2) in Colombo.

The ceremonial unveiling of the manifesto, titled ‘Namal Dekma,’ took place at the ITC Ratnadeepa Hotel in Colombo, with Namal Rajapaksa and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in attendance.

You can read Namal Rajapaksa’s election manifesto for the 2024 presidential election in Sri Lanka by clicking here.