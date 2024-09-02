Sri Lanka’s public sector salaries to increase by 24% to 50% starting January 2025
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of recommendations from the Presidential Expert Committee, which was appointed to investigate and address salary discrepancies in the government sector.
This committee was appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and chaired by Udaya R. Seneviratne.
Starting January 1, 2025, the basic salary for public service employees will be increased by at least 24% for the lowest ranks, with increases ranging from 24% to over 50% for all public service professionals.
Here are some specific salary adjustments:
- Grade III Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 5,450
- Grade II Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 8,760
- Grade I Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 10,950
- Special Grade Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 13,980
- Grade III Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 6,960
- Grade II Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 9,990
- Grade I Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 13,020
- Special Grade Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 16,340
- Grade III Samurdhi Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 8,340
- Grade II Samurdhi Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 11,690
- Grade I Samurdhi Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 15,685
- Grade III Management Service Officers/Management Assistants: Increase of Rs. 10,140
- Grade II Management Service Officers/Management Assistants: Increase of Rs. 13,490
- Grade I Management Service Officers/Management Assistants: Increase of Rs. 17,550
- Grade III Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 12,710
- Grade II Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 17,820
- Grade I Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 25,150
- Grade III Public Health Inspectors and Public Health Midwives: Increase of Rs. 12,885
- Grade II Public Health Inspectors and Public Health Midwives: Increase of Rs. 17,945
- Grade I Public Health Inspectors and Public Health Midwives: Increase of Rs. 25,275
- Grade III Pharmacists and Radiographers: Increase of Rs. 13,280
- Grade II Pharmacists and Radiographers: Increase of Rs. 18,310
- Grade I Pharmacists and Radiographers: Increase of Rs. 25,720
- Grade III Nursing Officers: Increase of Rs. 13,725
- Grade II Nursing Officers: Increase of Rs. 18,835
- Grade I Nursing Officers: Increase of Rs. 26,165
- Grade III Principals: Increase of Rs. 23,425
- Grade II Principals: Increase of Rs. 29,935
- Grade I Principals: Increase of Rs. 39,595
- National College of Education teachers: Increase of Rs. 17,480
- Graduate Teachers: Increase of Rs. 19,055
- Grade II Teachers: Increase of Rs. 20,425
- Grade I Teachers: Increase of Rs. 38,020
- Police Constables: Increase of Rs. 10,704
- Police Sergeants: Increase of Rs. 13,210
- Sub-Inspectors: Increase of Rs. 14,050
- Inspectors of Police: Increase of Rs. 18,290
- Chief Inspectors of Police: Increase of Rs. 23,685
- Grade III Grama Niladhari Officers: Increase of Rs. 11,340
- Grade II Grama Niladhari Officers: Increase of Rs. 14,690
- Grade I Grama Niladhari Officers: Increase of Rs. 18,750
- Administrative GN Officers: Increase of Rs. 23,575
- Assistant Secretaries, Assistant Directors, Accountants, Assistant Divisional Secretaries, and Assistant Commissioners: Increase of Rs. 28,885
- Deputy Directors and Deputy Commissioners: Increase of Rs. 43,865
- Divisional Secretaries, Directors, Commissioners, and Senior Assistant Secretaries: Increase of Rs. 57,545
- Grade III Doctors: Increase of Rs. 35,560
- Grade II Doctors: Increase of Rs. 39,575
- Grade I Doctors: Increase of Rs. 53,075
- Additional Secretaries and Specialist Doctors: Increase of Rs. 70,200
Additionally, it has been recommended to double the salary increment values for government employees annually.
These salary increases will also be extended to public corporations, boards and statutory bodies, universities, and the armed forces, effective January 1, 2025.
