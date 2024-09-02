Sri Lanka’s public sector salaries to increase by 24% to 50% starting January 2025

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2024 - 9:37 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of recommendations from the Presidential Expert Committee, which was appointed to investigate and address salary discrepancies in the government sector.

This committee was appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and chaired by Udaya R. Seneviratne.

Starting January 1, 2025, the basic salary for public service employees will be increased by at least 24% for the lowest ranks, with increases ranging from 24% to over 50% for all public service professionals.

Here are some specific salary adjustments:

Grade III Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 5,450

Increase of Rs. 5,450 Grade II Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 8,760

Increase of Rs. 8,760 Grade I Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 10,950

Increase of Rs. 10,950 Special Grade Office Employees’ Service: Increase of Rs. 13,980

Increase of Rs. 13,980 Grade III Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 6,960

Increase of Rs. 6,960 Grade II Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 9,990

Increase of Rs. 9,990 Grade I Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 13,020

Increase of Rs. 13,020 Special Grade Drivers’ Service: Increase of Rs. 16,340

Increase of Rs. 16,340 Grade III Samurdhi Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 8,340

Increase of Rs. 8,340 Grade II Samurdhi Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 11,690

Increase of Rs. 11,690 Grade I Samurdhi Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 15,685

Increase of Rs. 15,685 Grade III Management Service Officers/Management Assistants: Increase of Rs. 10,140

Increase of Rs. 10,140 Grade II Management Service Officers/Management Assistants: Increase of Rs. 13,490

Increase of Rs. 13,490 Grade I Management Service Officers/Management Assistants: Increase of Rs. 17,550

Increase of Rs. 17,550 Grade III Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 12,710

Increase of Rs. 12,710 Grade II Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 17,820

Increase of Rs. 17,820 Grade I Development Officers: Increase of Rs. 25,150

Increase of Rs. 25,150 Grade III Public Health Inspectors and Public Health Midwives: Increase of Rs. 12,885

Increase of Rs. 12,885 Grade II Public Health Inspectors and Public Health Midwives: Increase of Rs. 17,945

Increase of Rs. 17,945 Grade I Public Health Inspectors and Public Health Midwives: Increase of Rs. 25,275

Increase of Rs. 25,275 Grade III Pharmacists and Radiographers: Increase of Rs. 13,280

Increase of Rs. 13,280 Grade II Pharmacists and Radiographers: Increase of Rs. 18,310

Increase of Rs. 18,310 Grade I Pharmacists and Radiographers: Increase of Rs. 25,720

Increase of Rs. 25,720 Grade III Nursing Officers: Increase of Rs. 13,725

Increase of Rs. 13,725 Grade II Nursing Officers: Increase of Rs. 18,835

Increase of Rs. 18,835 Grade I Nursing Officers: Increase of Rs. 26,165

Increase of Rs. 26,165 Grade III Principals: Increase of Rs. 23,425

Increase of Rs. 23,425 Grade II Principals: Increase of Rs. 29,935

Increase of Rs. 29,935 Grade I Principals: Increase of Rs. 39,595

Increase of Rs. 39,595 National College of Education teachers: Increase of Rs. 17,480

Increase of Rs. 17,480 Graduate Teachers: Increase of Rs. 19,055

Increase of Rs. 19,055 Grade II Teachers: Increase of Rs. 20,425

Increase of Rs. 20,425 Grade I Teachers: Increase of Rs. 38,020

Increase of Rs. 38,020 Police Constables: Increase of Rs. 10,704

Increase of Rs. 10,704 Police Sergeants: Increase of Rs. 13,210

Increase of Rs. 13,210 Sub-Inspectors: Increase of Rs. 14,050

Increase of Rs. 14,050 Inspectors of Police: Increase of Rs. 18,290

Increase of Rs. 18,290 Chief Inspectors of Police: Increase of Rs. 23,685

Increase of Rs. 23,685 Grade III Grama Niladhari Officers: Increase of Rs. 11,340

Increase of Rs. 11,340 Grade II Grama Niladhari Officers: Increase of Rs. 14,690

Increase of Rs. 14,690 Grade I Grama Niladhari Officers: Increase of Rs. 18,750

Increase of Rs. 18,750 Administrative GN Officers: Increase of Rs. 23,575

Increase of Rs. 23,575 Assistant Secretaries, Assistant Directors, Accountants, Assistant Divisional Secretaries, and Assistant Commissioners: Increase of Rs. 28,885

Increase of Rs. 28,885 Deputy Directors and Deputy Commissioners: Increase of Rs. 43,865

Increase of Rs. 43,865 Divisional Secretaries, Directors, Commissioners, and Senior Assistant Secretaries: Increase of Rs. 57,545

Increase of Rs. 57,545 Grade III Doctors: Increase of Rs. 35,560

Increase of Rs. 35,560 Grade II Doctors: Increase of Rs. 39,575

Increase of Rs. 39,575 Grade I Doctors: Increase of Rs. 53,075

Increase of Rs. 53,075 Additional Secretaries and Specialist Doctors: Increase of Rs. 70,200

Additionally, it has been recommended to double the salary increment values for government employees annually.

These salary increases will also be extended to public corporations, boards and statutory bodies, universities, and the armed forces, effective January 1, 2025.