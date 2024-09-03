Karunarathna Paranawithana sworn in as Member of Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Karunarathna Paranawithana was sworn in as a Member of Parliament this morning (September 3), filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Thalatha Athukorala.

He took the oath before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena following the commencement of parliamentary proceedings at 9:30 AM today (September 3).

On August 28, 2024, the Election Commission gazetted the appointment of Karunarathna Paranawithana to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of Ratnapura District SJB MP Thalatha Athukorala.