Sri Lanka’s Public and Bank Holidays for 2025 announced

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2024 - 4:06 pm

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued declaring the public and bank holidays in Sri Lanka for the year 2025.

The notification was issued by the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, under the authority granted by Section 04 of the Holidays Act, No. 29 of 1971.

The following is the list of public and bank holidays in Sri Lanka for the year 2025:

Public holidays: *

Bank holidays: +