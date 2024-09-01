Sep 01 2024 September 1, 2024 September 1, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Lance Corporal commits suicide at Army Headquarters in Battaramulla

September 1, 2024

A soldier on security duty at the Army Headquarters in Akuregoda, Battaramulla, has committed suicide by shooting himself.

The deceased, a 34-year-old Lance Corporal from Mirigama, was stationed at a security post within the Army Headquarters with two other soldiers when he used his service weapon to take his own life.

The Thalangama Police are investigating the incident.

