Lance Corporal commits suicide at Army Headquarters in Battaramulla
Posted by Editor on September 1, 2024 - 11:25 am
A soldier on security duty at the Army Headquarters in Akuregoda, Battaramulla, has committed suicide by shooting himself.
The deceased, a 34-year-old Lance Corporal from Mirigama, was stationed at a security post within the Army Headquarters with two other soldiers when he used his service weapon to take his own life.
The Thalangama Police are investigating the incident.
