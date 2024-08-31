Aug 31 2024 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from September 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on August 31, 2024 - 10:07 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from September 1, 2024.

Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have announced their fuel prices as follows.

The price revision is as follows:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 12  Rs. 332
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 2  Rs. 377
Auto Diesel – Rs. 10  Rs. 307
Super Diesel – Rs. 3  Rs. 352
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 202
