Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from September 1, 2024
Posted by Editor on August 31, 2024 - 10:07 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from September 1, 2024.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have announced their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|– Rs. 12
|Rs. 332
|Petrol 95 Octane
|– Rs. 2
|Rs. 377
|Auto Diesel
|– Rs. 10
|Rs. 307
|Super Diesel
|– Rs. 3
|Rs. 352
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 202
