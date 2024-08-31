BASL demands its President Kaushalya Nawaratne’s resignation

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has unanimously called for the resignation of BASL President Kaushalya Nawaratne PC following an investigation into a project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The investigation, conducted by a five-member committee appointed on May 18, revealed that Nawaratne had failed to act with transparency in relation to the BASL’s contract with JICA, which focused on promoting a transparent and competitive business climate in Sri Lanka.

As a result, the Bar Council has directed Nawaratne not to exercise the powers and functions of the BASL President. The committee’s report also concluded that Nawaratne had violated the trust reposed in him as the President of the BASL.

Despite securing another term uncontested as BASL President for the period 2024-2025, Nawaratne now faces pressure to step down from his position.

Additionally, President’s Counsel Anura Meddegoda was elected as the Deputy President of the BASL, succeeding Nalinda Indatissa PC, who resigned from the office.