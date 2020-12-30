Three tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka from Ukraine have tested positive for COVID-19 virus, says the Ministry of Health.

They were among the Ukrainian tourists who arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) yesterday (December 29).

A flight had departed from Kyiv, Ukraine, with 204 tourists and 9 crew members on board.

In addition, 180 more Ukrainian tourists reached Sri Lanka on Monday (28), and all of them had undergone PCR testing upon arrival.

They were directed to selected hotels in Koggala and Bentota and were subjected to a PCR test once again after several days.

Earlier this month, the government announced that the country’s airports will remain open until the 19th of January, as part of a pilot project and will permit pre-approved tour groups to visit Sri Lanka.