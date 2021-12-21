Three-wheeler fares to be increased

The three-wheeler drivers’ union has decided to increase the fares following the fuel price hike.

The chairman of the union, Lalith Dharmasena said the new minimum fare for the first kilometre will be increased to Rs. 80.00, and up to Rs. 45.00 from the second kilometre.

This fare increase is effective from today (December 21).

“We knew that there would be a fuel price increase, but did not know the amount or the date.” Not all facts are set, and therefore the three-wheeler fare will be increased today,” he said.

“We told the government earlier to implement a mechanism to regulate the three-wheeler fair, but no action has been taken so far. Separate charges were taken from passengers by metered taxis and non-metered taxis.”