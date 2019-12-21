The Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and the Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Development Programme Kanni Wignaraja says it is timely for the new Government to take forward the economic development drive.

Wignaraja is currently on a private visit to Sri Lanka and yesterday paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Assistant Secretary General Wignaraja conveyed her congratulations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

During the talks she commended the resilience of the country through the turbulent times which is well reflected in this year’s UN Human Development Report in which Sri Lanka is listed in the high development category.

While congratulating Assistant Secretary General Wignaraja on the assumption of her high office, Minister Gunawardena stated that development should be the lead in the Government’s collaboration with the UNDP.

He also commended the assistance extended by UNDP for the development of the ICT sector, creation of a digital platform to store national data and to support strengthening of public sector management systems.

(Source: News Radio)